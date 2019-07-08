Cannon Kingsley of Northport fought off two match points in the third set to defeat Otto Virtanen of Finland, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, in the opening round of the Wimbledon junior boys competition.

Virtanen was the 11th seed and had won the prestigious Orange Bowl tournament last year. But Kingsley was the aggressor, hitting 39 winners, winning 23 of 37 points at the net and serving nine aces. He had a big advantage in total points won, 107-81, in the 1:50 match.

“He served great and volleyed great,” said his father and coach Harry Kingsley via text. “He has some first-round jitters and was a little off with his grounds, made way too many unforced errors. But he never gave up, even down 1-4 in the third.”