TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
SportsTennis

LI's Cannon Kingsley rallies to win Wimbledon junior boys opener

Cannon Kingsley hits the forehand return against Brayden

Cannon Kingsley hits the forehand return against Brayden Schnur during qualifying rounds at the New York Open at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 10. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

Cannon Kingsley of Northport fought off two match points in the third set to defeat Otto Virtanen of Finland, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, in the opening round of the Wimbledon junior boys competition.

Virtanen was the 11th seed and had won the prestigious Orange Bowl tournament last year. But Kingsley was the aggressor, hitting 39 winners, winning 23 of 37 points at the net and serving nine aces. He had a big advantage in total points won, 107-81, in the 1:50 match. 

“He served great and volleyed great,” said his father and coach Harry Kingsley via text. “He has some first-round jitters and was a little off with his grounds, made way too many unforced errors. But he never gave up, even down 1-4 in the third.”

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Ignas Brazdeikis of the Knicks dunks against the Brazdeikis breaks out in second Summer League game
Frank Ntilikina of the New York Knicks goes Questions remain about Ntilikina's tenure with Knicks
Trey Burke #23 and Frank Ntilikina #11 of Newest Net Prince talks of championship
Mets pitcher Anthony Kay during a spring training LI's Kay enduring adjustment period at Triple-A level
Mets first-round draft pick Jarred Kelenic during batting Ex-Mets prospects still stunned by trade to Mariners
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits Herrmann: Alonso shouldn't worry about Derby curse
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search