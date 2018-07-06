Cannon Kingsley of Northport will play his first match in the Wimbledon juniors Saturday against Carlos Lopez Montagud, the 12th seed.

This will be the second Grand Slam juniors for Kingsley, ranked 35 by the ITF, after he got a wild card into the French Open, where he won his opening match. He spent several weeks in Europe in the spring under USTA auspices and won a clay-court tournament in Italy. Now he’s learning the grass-court game.

“Playing on grass seems a little more normal now,” said the 17-year-old Kingsley, who has been in England for more than a week and played in a grass-court event at Roehampton.

When he returned to Long Island from the French Open, he played on the grass courts at the Piping Rock Club, Rockaway Hunt Club and Huntington Crescent Club.

“We’ve been working on refining the serve, refining the targets, working on spins and getting that return back over the net with some pace,” said his father, Harry, who was his first coach and is in England with him along with his wife, Jeanne, and younger son Austin.

The big stage of Wimbledon awaits Saturday. “I have to stay a little grounded knowing that I’m here,” Cannon said.