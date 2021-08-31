TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities at the 2021 U.S. Open

A look at the famous faces in the crowd watching famous athletes compete in the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Former Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn in the stands
Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn in the stands during the Opening Night Ceremony on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows on Aug. 30, 2021.

Alec Baldwin walks to his seat during a
Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin walks to his seat during a changeover as Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows on Aug. 30, 2021.

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour (R) and daughter
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour (R) and daughter Bee Shaffer attend the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles first round match between Britain's Andy Murray and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 30, 2021.

Designer Vera Wang attends the first round of
Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

Designer Vera Wang attends the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash attends the
Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash attends the match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021.

Mike Tyson attends the match between Naomi Osaka
Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Mike Tyson attends the match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021.

