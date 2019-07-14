TODAY'S PAPER
Wimbledon men's final: Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated No. 2 Roger Federer, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3), in the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in London.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against
Photo Credit: AP/Tim Ireland

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic smiles after defeating Switzerland's Roger
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic smiles after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Serbia's
Photo Credit: AP/Laurence Griffiths

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face after losing
Photo Credit: AP/Tim Ireland

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face after losing a set to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after scoring a point
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after scoring a point in the 3rd set tiebreak with Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic slips and falls down while
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic slips and falls down while playing a shot to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during the men's singles
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during the men's singles final match with Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bottom, serves to Serbia's Novak
Photo Credit: AP/Will Oliver

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bottom, serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bottom, during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reaches for the ball to
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reaches for the ball to return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns with a backhand to
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns with a backhand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer takes a drink during a
Photo Credit: AP/Laurence Griffiths

Switzerland's Roger Federer takes a drink during a break as he plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after scoring a point
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls on the grass as
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls on the grass as he plays a shot to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic stumbles trying to return the
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Dennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic stumbles trying to return the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Switzerland's Roger Federer
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Dennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against
Photo Credit: AP/Tim Ireland

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, centre, and his wife
Photo Credit: AP/Laurence Griffiths

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, centre, and his wife Sophie Hunter watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic play Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures to his box after
Photo Credit: AP/Tim Ireland

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures to his box after losing a point to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, serves to Serbia's Novak
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14.

