Frances Tiafoe’s lionesque start to the season turned lamb-like on Thursday night.

The New York Open’s No. 2 seed and prime attraction went down to the unheralded Jason Jung in a second-round match at the New York Open, 6-3, 7-5, at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Tiafoe has a career-high ranking of 29 after the 21-year-old from Maryland made at deep run at the Australian Open in January. He reached the quarterfinals and beat Kevin Anderson and Grigor Dimitrov along the way. He became a fan favorite of the Melbourne crowd for his emotional displays. He was beaten by Rafael Nadal in three sets.

He was the crowd favorite on Thursday night, but they couldn’t come close to pulling him through. Jung, a 29-year-old without a winning portfolio and who had twice lost to Tiafoe in two three-set Challenger matches, pretty much controlled the 1 hour, 27-minute contest. He didn’t play like the 143rd ranked player in the world. While born in America, he plays under the auspices of Taipei.

The first set was all Jung. Tiafoe couldn’t seem to get his feet under him or his racket in front of him. He looked like he hadn’t played since his Jan. 22 loss in Australia, which he hadn’t. “I was definitely a little rusty,” Tiafoe said. “Let’s not take away from Jason. I thought he played great tonight. He came after me, and I didn’t have an answer for him.”

That competitive rust is something that Jung was hoping for.

“Frances has had some time off since the Australian Open so I knew if I had a good start and was on top of him, maybe he wouldn’t be as fast,” Jung said. “I took control in the beginning and it worked.”

In the second set, Tiafoe raised his game a bit but Jung dug into him in the seventh game for a break. Giving his fans a glimmer of hope, Tiafoe broke back in the 10th game with Jung serving for the match. Then he gave it right back, a series of groundstroke errors proving too much to overcome and Jung served out the match.

“I haven’t had many ATP main draws. Anytime that I’m here it’s a good opportunity,” said Jung, “Just a great chance to beat a great player who has done well this year already. Just be in the moment and play my game . . . There is definitely a lot of belief now.”

He didn’t serve well, and struggled with Jung’s conventional but precise serving.

Tiafoe, who lost the quarterfinals of the New York Open last year, got into the tournament as a wild card.

Jung will play Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals on Friday.