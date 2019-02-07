Frances Tiafoe, who advanced to last month's Australian Open quarterfinals before losing to Rafael Nadal, has been added to the field for the New York Open, which begins Sunday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, the tournament announced on Thursday afternoon.

Defending New York Open champion Kevin Anderson, ranked fifth in the ATP world rankings, has withdrawn from the event due to an elbow injury suffered during the Australian Open, the tournament announced.

Tiafoe, ranked No. 30 in the world, joins a field of top American players in the New York Open, including John Isner (No. 9 in the world) , Steve Johnson (No. 35) and Sam Querrey (No. 48). Tiafoe played in last year's New York Open, losing to Anderson in the quarterfinals.

“Adding Frances to what is already a tremendous and talented field, is very excited for all of us involved with the New York Open,” tournament chairman and co-tournament director Josh Ripple said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing him build off of what he showed in Melbourne last month here in front of a great tennis fan base on Long Island.”

Anderson defeated Querrey 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to become the tournament's inaugural champion last February.

“I’m sorry not to be returning to the New York Open this year to defend my title,” Anderson said in a statement. “The event kick-started my year in 2018 and I was very excited to return. Unfortunately, my elbow has been giving me problems since the Australian Open and I’m not yet back to full fitness. I wish the players and fans a great week of tennis. There’s a lot of talent in the field and I encourage anyone who can make the event to check it out. Hope to see you all next year.”

Alex de Minaur was also forced to pull out of the New York Open due to an injury, the tournament announced.