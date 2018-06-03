TODAY'S PAPER
Northport’s Cannon Kingsley wins first match at French Open

Takes opening match in boys tournament 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Northport's Cannon Kingsley competes in the state boys

Northport's Cannon Kingsley competes in the state boys tennis individual championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Queens on June 3, 2016. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Cannon Kingsley of Northport won his opening match of the French Open boys tournament on Sunday, defeating Jonas Forejtek of the Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

“I played a little tight to start and so did he,” said Kingsley by text from Paris. “When I got to the breaker I stepped on the gas. Second set I got one break and broke his spirit and I took over. I’m really happy to come through in my first Grand Slam.”

He will next face Nicolas Mejia of Colombia, the ninth seed. Mejia lost in the second round of a tournament in Santa Croce, Italy, that was won by Kingsley in May.

