Cannon Kingsley of Northport won his opening match of the French Open boys tournament on Sunday, defeating Jonas Forejtek of the Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

“I played a little tight to start and so did he,” said Kingsley by text from Paris. “When I got to the breaker I stepped on the gas. Second set I got one break and broke his spirit and I took over. I’m really happy to come through in my first Grand Slam.”

He will next face Nicolas Mejia of Colombia, the ninth seed. Mejia lost in the second round of a tournament in Santa Croce, Italy, that was won by Kingsley in May.