French Open: LI’s Noah Rubin to face John Isner in opening match

Rubin got his wild card through the French Open Wild Card Challenge which awards a spot in the main draw to an American player.

Noah Rubin returns to Kei Nishikori during a

Noah Rubin returns to Kei Nishikori during a singles match at the New York Open at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Noah Rubin, the 22-year-old from Merrick who earned a wild card into this year’s French Open, drew fellow American and No. 9 seed John Isner for his opening match at the draw ceremony held on Thursday.

Rubin got his wild card through the French Open Wild Card Challenge which awards a spot in the main draw to an American player. He finished on top of a points list through a series of clay court events in April and early May and that included winning an ATP Challenger clay court tournament in Tallahassee in April, his second Challenger title of the year.

This week he qualified for a ATP Tour level event in Geneva, Switzerland and made it to the second round, losing to the No. 2 seed Fabio Fognini. Rubin last played in a Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, losing to Roger Federer in the second round.

