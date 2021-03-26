TODAY'S PAPER
girls tennis collage 2

Thea Rabman of Port Washington returns a volley

Thea Rabman of Port Washington returns a volley from Cold Spring Harbor's Merri Kelly Hannity (not in picture) during the Nassau County girls tennis singles final at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Credit: James Escher

Pictured, top row from left:Thea Rabman of Port Washington, Ellie Ross of Port Washington, Emily Tannenbaum of Commack. Bottom row: Kady Tannenbaum of Commack, Andriana Zaphiris of Hauppauge, Lauren Zola of South Side.

Thea Rabman of Port Washington returns a volley
Credit: James Escher

Thea Rabman of Port Washington returns a volley from Cold Spring Harbor's Merri Kelly Hannity (not in picture) during the Nassau County girls tennis singles final at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Ellie Ross of Port Washington returns a volley
Credit: James Escher

Ellie Ross of Port Washington returns a volley during the Nassau County girls tennis doubles consolation final (third place match) at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Commack's Emily Tannenbaum with the backhand return against
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Commack's Emily Tannenbaum with the backhand return against Harborfield's Taylor Goetz during the Suffolk High School girls tennis Division I individual singles and doubles finalson Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at Half Hollow HIlls West High School.

Kady Tannenbaum of Commack competes in the singles
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Kady Tannenbaum of Commack competes in the singles finals at the Suffolk girls individuals tennis championships in Shoreham on Monday, October 21, 2019.

The top four girls at the Suffolk girls
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The top four girls at the Suffolk girls individuals singles tennis championships are, left to right, Rose Hayes of Westhampton, Andrea Brazyte of Connetquot, Kady Tannenbaum of Commack and Andriana Zaphiris of Hauppauge played in Shoreham on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Lauren Zola of South Side.
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Lauren Zola of South Side.

