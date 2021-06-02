TODAY'S PAPER
Tennis

Great shots from the French Open

A collection of the top photos taken at Roland Garros during the French Open tennis tournament in 2021.

Donna Vekic of Croatia serves in their ladies
Credit: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Donna Vekic of Croatia serves in their ladies first round match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic during day three of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2021 in Paris, France.

Pablo Andujar of Spain celebrates after winning his
Credit: Getty Images/Julian Finney

Pablo Andujar of Spain celebrates after winning his First Round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during Day One of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2021 in Paris, France.

France's Hugo Gaston eyes the ball as he
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/AFP Contributor#AFP

France's Hugo Gaston eyes the ball as he returns it to France's Richard Gasquet during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2021.

France's Gael Monfils celebrates after winning against Spain's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/AFP Contributor#AFP

France's Gael Monfils celebrates after winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves the ball to Russia's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves the ball to Russia's Roman Safiullin during their men's singles second round tennis match on Day 4 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 2, 2021.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Tennys
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Tennys Sandgren of the US during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2021.

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Australia's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2021.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves the ball to Japan's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BUREAU

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves the ball to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their men's singles first round tennis match at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2021.

Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to France's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to France's Arthur Rinderknech during their men's singles first round tennis match against at court Simonne-Mathieu on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2021.

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Uzbekistan's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their men's singles first round tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2021.

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert serves the ball to Italy's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BUREAU

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert serves the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 31, 2021.

France's Corentin Moutet returns the ball to Serbia's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

France's Corentin Moutet returns the ball to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30, 2021.

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves the ball to Romania's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BUREAU

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30, 2021.

