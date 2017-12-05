TODAY'S PAPER
SportsTennis

Hyeon Chung commits to New York Open at Nassau Coliseum

Chung joins John Isner, Bob and Mike Bryan, and Kei Nishikori in the tournament’s main draw.

Hyeon Chung celebrates after his victory in the

Hyeon Chung celebrates after his victory in the men's singles tennis final against Andrey Rublev during the Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan on Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Marco Bertorello

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
South Korea’s Hyeon Chung has committed to play in the inaugural New York Open tournament at Nassau Coliseum in February, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

Chung, the ATP world tour’s No. 1 under-21 player, will play his first match on Feb. 13 during the evening session. The tournament runs from Feb. 11-18.

Chung most recently won the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, the newest ATP Tour championship which featured the eight best 21-and-under players based on their 2017 results. Chung reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open in April, losing to eventual champion and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal. Chung turned pro in 2014 and won three Futures tournaments, the Bangkok Open and was a member of the South Korea Davis Cup team that year.

“I’m excited to compete in the first-ever New York Open tennis tournament along with some of the biggest names is tennis,” Chung said in a statement. “I am training hard after a big win in Milan and am looking forward to continuing that momentum on Long Island.”

Chung joins John Isner, Bob and Mike Bryan, and Kei Nishikori in the tournament’s main draw.

“We are thrilled to have Hyeon secured for the New York Open not only because he is arguably the best young player in the world as evidenced by what he won in Milan, but he will be a major attraction for the Korean community here in the New York area,” tournament director Josh Ripple said in a statement. “The tennis world believes Hyeon is the next big story in the sport, and we are pleased to bring him to the market for people to see.”

