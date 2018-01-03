TODAY'S PAPER
SportsTennis

Kevin Anderson joins the field at New York Open tennis event on LI

Anderson reached the finals at this summer’s U.S. Open, losing in straight sets to Rafael Nadal.

Kevin Anderson reached the finals of the U.S.

Kevin Anderson reached the finals of the U.S. Open, where he fell to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Kevin Anderson, who reached the finals at last summer’s U.S. Open, will be among the 28-player field for the inaugural New York Open, the tournament announced Wednesday.

The ATP Tour event will be held Feb. 11-18 at the renovated Nassau Coliseum.

Anderson, South Africa’s top-ranked player and No. 14 in the world, lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets at the U.S. Open in September. He joins John Isner, Sam Querrey, Kei Nishikori, Hyeon Chung, Ryan Harrison and Long Island’s Noah Rubin in the player field for singles.

The New York Open will be the first ATP Tour event on Long Island since the departure of the tournament long known as the Hamlet Cup, which was last played in 2004.

“The tournament will mark a new beginning for professional tennis on Long Island,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which runs the Coliseum.

The opening night of the event will feature Sloane Stephens, the U.S. Open women’s champion. She will play an exhibition match against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, which will follow an exhibition with John McEnroe playing James Blake. The four players will then square off in mixed doubles. The matches begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be a qualifier during the day session.

