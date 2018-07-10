WIMBLEDON — Northport’s Cannon Kingsley went the distance to win his second-round match Tuesday in the Boys’ Singles Championship at Wimbledon, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 over Taisei Ichikawa of Japan.

Kingsley trailed 4-2 in the first set before taking control of and winning that first set.

Losing the second set so quickly was a real test for the 17-year-old, ranked 35th in his age group by the ITF.

“I thought mentally after losing the second set 6-1 to be able to come back and in the match and take that third set was big for me,” Kingsley said.

Kingsley’s third-round match will be Wednesday against No. 5 Nicolas Mejia, the opponent Kingsley lost to at the French Open junior tournament. That was their second meeting. The first was on hard courts and Kingsley lost that one as well.

But with each match on grass, Kingsley is getting comfortable. He’s starting to feel the difference between the more pristine parts of the courts and the patches worn bare at the baseline.

“I think I’m pretty confident on the grass now, too,” he said. “It feels like I’ve played on grass my whole life.”

The boys’ tournament began with 64 players, so a third-round win over Mejia would put him into the quarterfinals.