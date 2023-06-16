Marton Fucsovics upsets Taylor Fritz in Stuttgart; Frances Tiafoe reaches semifinals

STUTTGART, Germany — There won't be an all-American semifinal at the Stuttgart Open after Taylor Fritz was upset 6-4, 7-5 by qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals Friday, but Frances Tiafoe won his match to reach the last four.

Fritz, the top-ranked American men's player at No. 8, was on the back foot immediately after losing serve in the opening game before the rest of the first set went with serve. The second was even at 5-5 before Fucsovics broke Fritz's serve and then closed out the win on his fourth match point in the next game.

Fritz would have faced his friend Tiafoe in the semifinals. Instead, that opportunity goes to Fucsovics. It's the Hungarian's first semifinal appearance since 2021 on any surface, and his first ever on grass despite having been the Wimbledon boys champion in 2010.

“I was a very talented boy,” said the 31-year-old Fucsovics. “Throughout my career I always believed I can play good tennis on grass. Maybe it was because of the Wimbledon title.”

The third-seeded Tiafoe is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

It's the first grass-court semifinal for Tiafoe, who had lost both of his previous career quarterfinals on the surface. There was an unusual moment when, at 3-2 up in the second, Tiafoe hit a drop shot which landed with so much backspin that it bounced back over the net to his side, winning the point.

In the remaining two quarterfinals later Friday, Hubert Hurkacz plays Christopher O'Connell and Richard Gasquet takes on Jan-Lennard Struff.