Naomi Osaka advances to third round of U.S. Open in walkover

Naomi Osaka returns to Marie Bouzkova during the

Naomi Osaka returns to Marie Bouzkova during the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday.

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open by walkover Wednesday after her opponent, 20-year-old Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic, withdrew for an undisclosed medical reason.

Osaka, the third seed, is trying to become the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner since Serena Williams won her third in a row in 2014. Williams is not playing the tournament this year because of a torn hamstring.

Next up for Osaka will be the winner of a match later between Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Both players are unseeded.

Osaka was scheduled to play Danilovic on Arthur Ashe Wednesday afternoon. Her match was replaced by the match between 12th seed Simona Halep of Romania and Slovakian Kristina Kucova.

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

