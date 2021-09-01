Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open by walkover Wednesday after her opponent, 20-year-old Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic, withdrew for an undisclosed medical reason.

Osaka, the third seed, is trying to become the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner since Serena Williams won her third in a row in 2014. Williams is not playing the tournament this year because of a torn hamstring.

Next up for Osaka will be the winner of a match later between Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Both players are unseeded.

Osaka was scheduled to play Danilovic on Arthur Ashe Wednesday afternoon. Her match was replaced by the match between 12th seed Simona Halep of Romania and Slovakian Kristina Kucova.