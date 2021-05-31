TODAY'S PAPER
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, says she will take break from competition 

In this file photograph taken on May 30, 2021, Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of the French Open in Paris. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARTIN BUREAU

By The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has "suffered long bouts of depression."

Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world's No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.

A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware that Osaka had formally withdrawn from the field.

On Sunday, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media.

Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1. She had declared Wednesday on social media she would not speak to the press and kept that promise.

Hours later, Osaka turned to her preferred method of communication these days, tweeting: "anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable."

