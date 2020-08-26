Naomi Osaka has pulled out of her Thursday semifinal in the Western & Southern Open at the National Tennis Center in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In a Twitter post Thursday night, the 2018 U.S. Open champion wrote:

“Hello, as many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semifinals match tomorrow. However, before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis. I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.

Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach. I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough?

#Jacob Blake, #BreonnaTaylor, #Elijah Mcclain, #George Floyd.

Osaka, 22, who is Black and Japanese, flew to Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd after he died during an arrest by police in May. She also penned an op-ed for Esquire magazine on racial injustice and has taken to Twitter and Instagram to express her strong feelings about the need for societal change.

Elise Mertens will get the walkover into the final.