The New York Open, the ATP Tour event held in February at Nassau Coliseum the last three years, has been canceled for 2021, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament director Peter Lebedevs made the announcement in statement Wednesday night.

"The health and safety of our participants, staff and fans is always our top priority at the New York Open, and at present this focus is heightened by the devastating COVID-19 global pandemic. In collaboration with the ATP, we underwent an extensive process evaluating the viability of hosting the New York Open in February 2021," Lebedevs said.

"Ultimately, with the well-being of our community in mind, and a commitment to strict adherence to current New York state guidelines for professional sporting events and out of state travel, we determined that the logistical and financial impact on the event would be insurmountable. In addition, the shifting professional tennis calendar due to the pandemic significantly impacted the availability of players."

The NYS Open was scheduled to be played Feb. 9-16 at the Coliseum. But the Australian Open, usually played the last two weeks of January, now will be starting on Feb. 8, which could significantly impact the NYS Open field.