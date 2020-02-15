Kyle Edmund booked his place in the final of the New York Open with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first semifinal at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Saturday.

Britain’s Edmund was better in every aspect, serving efficiently, returning with purpose, getting on top of balls on the baseline, ripping his inside-out forehand. He was even better with his challenges.

In the second game of the second set Kecmanovic was up 40-30 and served what he thought was a second-serve ace to win the game. Edmund challenged, the ball was shown to be out, thus a double fault, and the score went to deuce. Edmund hit a backhand winner, Kecmanovic made a forehand error and Edmund got his first break. He closed out the set with little opposition.

While Kecmanovic managed to hold his first four serves of the second set, he never got any momentum. Edmund broke him at love in the ninth game, then served three straight aces to start the 10th with Kecmanovic essentially waving at the ball. Kecmanovic returned long on the fourth point and Edmund was through to Sunday’s final, the third of his career.

Edmund, 25, looked to be on the ascent when he won his first tournament at Antwerp in 2018, beating Gael Monfils in the final. He reached number 14 in the world, but an early 2019 season left knee injury slowed his progress. He was No. 62 entering the New York Open.