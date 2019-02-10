Scenes from qualifying rounds at the New York Open tennis tournament at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Brayden Schnur with the forehand return against Cannon Kingsley during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Ernesto Escobar after his three set victory against Yasutaka Uchiyama during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Adam El Midhawy with the backhand return against Christopher Eubanks during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Christopher Eubanks with the forehand return against Adam El Midhawy during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Cannon Kingsley with the forehand return against Brayden Schnur during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Cannon Kingsley follows through on the backhand return against Brayden Schnur during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Cannon Kingsley with the running forehand return against Brayden Schnur during qualifying rounds for the New York Open at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.