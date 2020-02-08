TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
SportsTennis

Citing injury, Nick Kyrgios withdraws from New York Open 

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Nick Kyrgios of

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand his Men's Singles third round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia on day six of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan DiMaggio

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

The exciting and sometimes volatile Nick Kyrgios, who likely would have been the New York Open's biggest draw, informed organizers late Friday night he was pulling out of the tournament because of a shoulder injury. 

 The Australian, highly talented but known as much for his fits of profane anger, would have been the tournament's No. 2 seed when main draw play begins on Monday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. 

 "We reached out to his agent earlier in the week to see if things were okay and they appeared to be," said tournament director Peter Lebedevs. "But we got a call from the agent on Friday and he said that Nick had woken up with a sore shoulder and it was not getting better. He had an issue with it during the Australian Open.

   "I know he was looking forward to playing on the black courts and being in New York and we were certainly excited to have him in the field," added Lebedevs. "So we just hope we'll be able to get him back next year."

  John Isner is the tournament's No. 1 seed. First-time participant Milos Raonic is the second, defending champion Reilly Opelka is the third and France's up and coming Ugo Humbert is the fourth. The top four seeds get byes in the first round. 

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars defends the Gross: Martin says he isn't dwelling on pending free agency
James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Popper: Will Rose be given the autonomy he needs?  
Former Copiague and St. John's star Kia Wright Kia Wright makes presence felt as coach at Copiague
Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko protects the puck Rangers coach Quinn gains some faith in Kakko
Rangers left wing Chris Kreider skates against the Rangers' rally isn't enough in loss to Sabres
Knicks guard Wayne Ellington slaps five with guard Question facing the Knicks: What's next?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search