Noah Rubin has won the French Open wild card challenge and will have a spot in the main draw at Roland Garros starting at the end of the month.

The competition for American players is based on results in clay court tournaments through the month of April and early May. Rubin, of Merrick, won the ATP Challenger at Tallahassee, Florida, two weeks ago. He also won a Challenger at Noumea, New Caledonia at the start of the year.

The French wild card is the product of some pretty hard work to get his game back after injuries took a toll the past two seasons.

“The past couple of years have been a roller coaster with all the injuries,” Rubin said in a text to Newsday. “I found myself with moments of less confidence than I ever had in my life. With hard work and surrounded by a great team we have continued to push and I got my first Challenger title on clay this year.”

Rubin, 22, won the Australian Open wild card challenge for the 2016 event and defeated Benoit Paire in the first round before losing in the second round. After getting through qualifying at the 2017 Australian, Rubin lost to Roger Federer in the second round in three competitive sets.

“I truly try to make the most of opportunities like this, as I did when I received the WC to Australia,” said Rubin. “I am really excited to push forward with confidence and nothing to defend.”