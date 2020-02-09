Noah Rubin wasn’t afraid to admit that he felt quite a bit of pressure playing at home at the New York Open on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of pressure playing in New York,” said Rubin, a native of Merrick. “I still haven’t perfected the situation and I know it’s still going to take time.”

Despite a 4-2 deficit in the first set, Rubin prevailed over American Mackenzie McDonald, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of qualifying at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Rubin said that he plays some of his best tennis in Australia because it’s so far away from home.

However, his results say differently as the two last battled in the 2018 Australian Open, a match which McDonald dominated, 6-1, 6-0.

“At this point, we are both lacking confidence,” said Rubin, ranked No. 268 in the world after rising to a career-high 125 in 2018. “I was down 4-2 and it was almost a relief for me because I was able to take a breath. The drop shot I ran down to get up 3-1 in the second set really changed the momentum.”

McDonald played to his strength, moving Rubin around the court and trying to wrong-foot him. McDonald also approached the net many times in an attempt to cut down the recovery time of the speedy Rubin.

Rubin knows just how fast he is.

“I self-appoint myself to be top five or 10 quickest players on the ATP tour,” said Rubin, who is 5-10. “My movement is something I can always rely on no matter what the match or pressure situation is.”

The New York Open is Long Island’s lone professional tennis tournament and is known for its black courts, which are rare on the pro tennis circuit.

“These courts are playing particularly slow, a little slower than last year,” said Rubin, who played in the main draw of the event the past two years. “These courts are gritty but nice because I can slide on them.”

Rubin received a wild card into the New York Open main draw the past two years but was forced to grind his way through qualifying this year after struggling with an elbow injury.

In order to judge their fitness, and given the limited ATP tournament spots available, players always appreciate opportunities to play against good competition.

“Getting a few extra matches under my belt is nice,” Rubin said. “The problem lies in the fact that Mackenzie is no worse than the guys in the main draw.”

Rubin next takes on Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi on Monday at noon on Stadium Court. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the main draw.

“The U.S. Open never really has been home; this is home,” Rubin said. “This is Long Island, 15 minutes away from my house. Everyone will be on my side no matter what.”