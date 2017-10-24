Merrick’s Noah Rubin has committed to play in the inaugural New York Open ATP World Tour event at Nassau Coliseum in February.

Rubin joins John Isner and Kei Nishikori in the singles main draw player field.

Rubin won the Wimbledon boys’ singles title in 2014, and turned pro in 2015 after playing for Wake Forest for one season. Rubin qualified for the 2017 Australian Open and won his first-round match. He lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in the second round.

“Playing at the Coliseum in front of my hometown crowd will be a dream come true for me,” Rubin said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to seeing the great work that’s been done to the venue and playing the first ATP World Tour event there.”

Seven-time Grand Slam champion and Hall of Famer John McEnroe has been named as the honorary ambassador of the New York Open. McEnroe will help promote the return of the ATP World Tour to Long Island. McEnroe will headline an exhibition session on the opening night of the New York Open, which is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. McEnroe previously played a match at Nassau Coliseum in 1982 when he played in the Lite Tennis Challenge.

“I recently had a chance to visit the newly renovated Coliseum, and I think it’s the perfect venue to bring top talent to New York on the heels of the Australian Open,” McEnroe said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the first-ever New York Open and helping to create a fun and impactful opening night on Long Island.”

The doubles duo of Bob and Mike Bryan have also committed to play the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to run from Feb. 11-18.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, NewYorkOpen.com and NYCBLIVE.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets also can be purchased in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.