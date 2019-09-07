TODAY'S PAPER
LIer Cannon Kingley's run at U.S. Open ends in semifinals

Cannon Kingsley hits the backhand return against Wojciech

Cannon Kingsley hits the backhand return against Wojciech Marek during their first round junior boys singles match at the 2019 U.S. Open on Sept. 1. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By John Jeansonne Special to Newsday @JohnJeansonne
Cannon Kingsley’s U.S. Open run ended late Saturday with a 6-4, 6-0 semifinal loss in the boys junior tournament to Emilio Nava of Woodland Hills, Calif.

Because Friday’s rain wiped out all junior play on the outer courts, both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds were played on Saturday, and Kingsley prevailed in his early afternoon match against Dominic Stephan Stricker of Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 6-4. But Nava, the eighth seed, proved too much.

"It's tough playing two in a row and his first match was definitely tougher than Nava's," said Harry Kingsley, Cannon's father and coach. "Nava just outplayed Cannon. He played amazingly.

It’s back to Columbus, Ohio, now for Northport’s Kingsley, who is a freshman at Ohio State and a member of the school’s tennis team.

Mattek-Sands, Murray win

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and partner Jamie Murray won a second consecutive U.S. Open mixed-doubles title, upsetting top seed Chan Heo-Ching of Taipei and Michael Venus of New Zealand, 6-2, 6-3.

Mattek-Sands, a 34-year-old tennis veteran from Phoenix, is two years past a frightful injury suffered during singles play at Wimbledon, when she was rushing the net and collapsed with a dislocated kneecap and ruptured patellar ligament, requiring surgery.

Mattek-Sands teammate is Great Britain’s Murray, an establish doubles specialist and brother to three-time men’s singles major-tournament champion Andy Murray.

