Patrick McEnroe says he's tested positive for coronavirus

Patrick McEnroe has tested positive for the coronavirus, the former U.S. Davis Cup captain and current ESPN broadcaster said Tuesday in a video posted to his verified Twitter account.

McEnroe, who was born in Manhasset, said he started feeling symptoms "about 10, 11 days ago" and has been quarantining in the basement of his Westchester home. McEnroe said he got tested at a New York State drive-through testing center in Westchester and received the test results Tuesday morning.

McEnroe, 53, said he's currently feeling "100 percent" and that his symptoms have passed. He said his family had been in "full quarantine, our entire household, for well over two weeks now" and that his wife, Melissa, has been taking care of the house and family during that time period.

"I'm an example of someone that's been able to fight through it and I'm doing absolutely fine," McEnroe said.

McEnroe encouraged people to stay home and quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We've got to do our part," McEnroe said. "We've got to listen, and we've got to stay home."

McEnroe is the younger brother of eight-time major champion John. He won one tournament in singles and 16 in doubles, including the 1989 French Open.

With AP