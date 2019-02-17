Reilly Opelka and John Isner set a record for combined aces in a best-of-three set match in their New York Open semifinal on Saturday night.

Opelka, who won, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (14), 7-6 (4), served 43 aces and Isner, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, served 38 for a total of 81. Statistics have been tracked by the ATP Tour since 1991.

The previous record had just been set in January in Brisbane, Australia, when Nick Kyrgios (44) and Ryan Harrison (27) totaled 71.

Astoundingly Opelka and Isner only had one double fault each. Isner’s first-serve percentage was 88 percent after serving 92 percent against Jordan Thompson in his previous match, his career best.

Opelka has beaten Isner twice in a month after ousting him from the first round of the Australian Open in four sets. All the sets in each match went to tiebreaks and Isner had match points in a tiebreaker in each of them.