Tennis

New York Open winner Reilly Opelka upsets three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon

Reilly Opelka celebrates match point in his second-round match against Stan Wawrinka during Day 3 at Wimbledon on Wednesday in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Reilly Opelka, the winner of the New York Open in February, defeated  three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 at Wimbledon on Wednesday to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 63rd-ranked Opelka earned the only service break of the fifth set in the last game, helped by four groundstroke errors from Wawrinka, who was seeded 22nd.

This was only the sixth Grand Slam match of the 21-year-old Opelka’s career. He defeated John Isner in the first round of the Australian Open in January. He also defeated Isner in the semifinals of the New York Open at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. 

Opelka never gained any momentum from the New York Open win, where he defeated Brayden Schnur in the final. Opelka was coming off three straight first-round losses as he entered Wimbledon, where he was the boys champion in 2015.

