Reilly Opelka found Yoshihito Nishioka a tall order in his first match as defending champion of the New York Open.

Not that Nishioka could possibly see eye-to-eye with Opelka. The 22-year-old from Japan is 5-7, Opelka 6-11. Nishioka runs faster than he serves and his chief weapon is scampering.

But Nishioka did enough on Thursday to give Opelka a tussle, making Opelka earn a 6-4, 6-4 win (with 20 aces) on the black courts of NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and move on to the quarterfinals.

"He’s tough, you know, real tough,” Opelka said.

It had been more than three weeks since Opelka last played a match, a grueling first-round loss at the Australian Open that followed a first-round loss at Adelaide. That’s a long layoff in a sport that demands match toughness, but Opelka was generally pleased with his effort.

“I thought I was pretty clean, pretty committed to playing the same style the whole match,” he said. “I handled adversity well, came up with some big shots on break points.”

Nishioka earned some sportsmanship points by conceding a point to Opelka in the second game of the second set when he played a ball that bounced twice but originally not called by chair umpire Joshua Brace. Opelka protested to Brace, then Nishioka conceded the point and Opelka gave the thumbs up. Nishioka gained some humanitarian points at the Australian Open by donating $10,000 to Australia wildfire relief efforts.

“I know that umpire, he’s one of my favorites; he admits when he is wrong,” Opelka said. “He was like, ‘Did I miss that one? and I said ‘Yeah, pretty bad.’ He was smiling, then Yoshi said it was a double bounce, which was a classy move by Yosh. I expected it from him. He’s a nice guy. I wouldn’t expect him to try to steal a point from me.”

Next up for Opelka in the quarterfinals on Friday is Jason Jung, who beat Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-4.

In the first match of the day, Kyle Edmund beat Dominik Koepfer, 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals against Soonwoo Kwon, who beat No. 3 seed Milos Raonic on Wednesday night.

Edmund was the heir apparent to Andy Murray at the top of tennis in the United Kingdom and had made the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2018.

But in 2019 a left knee injury suffered early in the season stunted his progress. Once ranked 14th in the world, Edmund currently is 62nd and scratching his way back toward the top.

“Right at the end of the year I won a couple of matches at the Paris Masters, three at Davis Cup, so it was nice to end a bit more positive,” Edmund said. “This is my fourth win this year. You’re trying to aim for the top of the game and not just wins, but you got to do the best you can, slowly but surely get confidence. I’m feeling better on court, my game is really improving. Today I played my game and I was really dangerous."