Wimbledon semifinal: Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a Wimbledon men's singles semifinal on Friday, July 12, 2019 in London.

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face during a
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face during a men's singles semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning the first set
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning the first set against Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Switzerland's
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a point against
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Couldridge

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning a point against
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning a point against Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Switzerland's Roger Federer
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Switzerland's Roger Federer in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer prepares to receive serve from
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Dennis

Switzerland's Roger Federer prepares to receive serve from Spain's Rafael Nadal in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Spain's
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his brow as he
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his brow as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning the first set
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Dennis

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning the first set against Spain's Rafael Nadal in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face as he
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face as he waits to play Spain's Rafael Nadal in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Switzerland's Roger Federer
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Dennis

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Switzerland's Roger Federer in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal walks back to the baseline
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Spain's Rafael Nadal walks back to the baseline as he plays Switzerland's Roger Federer in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Couldridge

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal wipes his face with his
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Spain's Rafael Nadal wipes his face with his towel as he plays Switzerland's Roger Federer in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Switzerland's Roger Federer servesl to Spain's Rafael Nadal
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Switzerland's Roger Federer servesl to Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer, left,
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, pose before a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures as he plays Switzerland's
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures as he plays Switzerland's Roger Federer in a Men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during a
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Couldridge

Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during a men's singles semifinal match against Switzerland's Roger Federer on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2019.

