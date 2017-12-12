Sam Querrey and Ryan Harrison have committed to play in the inaugural New York Open at Nassau Coliseum in February, the tournament announced on Tuesday morning.

Querrey, the world’s No. 13-ranked ATP World Tour player and 2017 U.S. Open quarterfinalist, has 10 career singles titles. Querrey won the Memphis Open in 2010, which moved to Long Island this year, becoming the New York Open.

“The Memphis Open was a great tournament, and I want to thank those who came out to support each year,” Querrey said in a statement. “I’m excited for new beginnings in New York and look forward to playing at the Coliseum in February.”

Harrison won his first ATP World Tour singles title at the 2017 Memphis Open, defeating Querrey and Donald Young. He also reached the singles final of the BB&T Atlanta Open, where he lost to current No. 17-ranked John Isner, who is a New York Open early commitment, in the final. As a doubles player, Harrison won his first Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open.

“I’m excited to play the New York Open and bring professional tennis back to Long Island,” Harrison said in a statement. “I’ll always remember Memphis as my first ATP World Tour singles title, and I’m looking forward to defending that at the Coliseum.”

Querrey and Harrison join John Isner, Kei Nishikori, Hyeon Chung, and Long Island’s Noah Rubin in the player field for singles.