Serena, Venus Williams to compete in Tie Break Tens at MSG

It’s the first time a Tie Break Tens tournament will be held in the United States.

Venus, left, and Serena Williams pose ahead of

Venus, left, and Serena Williams pose ahead of the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2017 Photo Credit: AP / Aaron Favila

Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the fifth tournament of the Tie Break Tens series, a fast-paced, short-form tennis format, at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

It’s the first time a Tie Break Tens tournament will be held in the United States. The previous tournaments were in London, Vienna, Madrid and Melbourne.

This series will feature eight women in a singles knock-out format. The Tie Break Tens website describes it as “everything you love about tennis in one ten-point breaker. No games. No sets. Just tie breaks.”

“Tie Break Tens is a really interesting fast-paced format that is taking the tennis world by storm,” Serena Williams said. “I am excited to be playing in the first-ever U.S. tournament and cannot wait to play at Madison Square Garden with my sister.”

Serena Williams, who told Vogue she had a health scare after giving birth to her first child in September, hasn’t competed since winning the Australian Open last January. She won’t defend her title at this year’s tournament, which starts next week.

Venus Williams currently is ranked No. 5 in the world and will take on Belinda Bencic in the first round of the Australian Open.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the next Tie Break Tens tournament with my sister, particularly in front of a New York crowd on home soil,” Venus Williams said. “It’s unlike anything we’ve seen in tennis before and it helps bring in new fans to the sport.”

The rest of the field for the eight-woman tournament has yet to be announced.

