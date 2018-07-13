WIMBLEDON — When Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber meet on Saturday on Centre Court, Williams will be looking to catch history. Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam championships seemed like a mark no woman would be able to match in the open era.

But here we are.

If Williams, seeded No. 25 and just 10 months removed from the complicated delivery of her daughter, Olympia, can win, she will have tied Court’s once-distant record.

“This shows how much she still wants it, which I love,” tennis legend Billie Jean King said. “I hope she gets the record. I hope she beats Margaret’s record.”

Having such a sought-after milestone at hand might seem a little jarring for Williams, who is just four tournaments into her comeback. She’s preferred not to think about history too much so soon.

“I put so much pressure on myself when I was trying to get to 18 [Grand Slam titles], then the rest, it was so much,” Williams said. “But as I said in the past couple years, I don’t want to limit myself.”

She has beaten Kerber here before, most recently in the 2016 Wimbledon final, although Kerber got the better of the 2016 Australian Open final. Williams owns a 6-2 edge on their career meetings. The seventh-ranked German won two majors in 2016 but then struggled to remain at that level last year. She will have to play her best to beat Williams.

“I see a champion, that’s for sure,” Kerber said. “I mean, Serena is one of the best players in the world. I mean, we had so many great matches in the last years. To seeing her back, it’s great. Yeah, I know that she is always pushing you to the limits to play your best tennis.”

With so many of the top seeds ousted early, Kerber is arguably the best returner Williams has faced so far in the draw. After entering the tournament at No. 181 in the world, Williams will return to the top 30 with a loss, and a win puts her in the top 15.

“It’s great for tennis, I’ll tell you that,” former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe said of Williams’ quick return to form. “It’s amazing, and it doesn’t surprise me.”

Those around Williams, such as her agent Jill Smoller, have seen the toll the last year took, as well as the moments of triumph. When you put it all together, Williams is playing more for than just herself — something you can see in the faces of the Wimbledon crowd.

Sondra Foy and Cecelia Brock traveled to their first Wimbledon from High Point, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas, respectively just to see Williams play. After her semifinal win they staked out a player entrance to catch a glimpse of her.

“This is a bucket list trip for us,” Brock said. “So if she won this it would be the cherry on top.”

By being so upfront about her challenges, Williams is connecting with fans such as Brock and Foy. Smoller says she’s seen that throughout her client’s career, and now.

“You have icon, absolutely inarguably or arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time: male, female, black, white,” Smoller said. “You have businesswoman, You have philanthropist. You have wife. You have a mother. You have someone who is at the forefront on racism, female empowerment, the gender pay gap. There are about four or five verticals, or six verticals that she’s at the forefront of, like it or not.”

On Saturday, Williams will be playing for history, in more ways than one.