Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams vs. Julia Goerges

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Serena Williams defeated Julia Goerges (6-2, 6-4) in the ladies' semifinals at Wimbledon on Thursday in London.

Julia Goerges of Germany returns a ball to
Photo Credit: AP / Jonathan Brady

Julia Goerges of Germany returns a ball to Serena Williams of the US during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

Germany's Julia Goerges reacts as he plays US
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

Germany's Julia Goerges reacts as he plays US player Serena Williams during their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

US player Serena Williams returns against Germany's Julia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK

US player Serena Williams returns against Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

US player Serena Williams returns against Germany's Julia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

US player Serena Williams returns against Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

Serena Williams serves to Germany's Julia Goerges during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK

Serena Williams serves to Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semifinal at Wimbledon on July 12, 2018.

US player Serena Williams serves to Germany's Julia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JONATHAN BRADY

US player Serena Williams serves to Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

Germany's Julia Goerges returns the ball to Serena
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Germany's Julia Goerges returns the ball to Serena Williams of the United States during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States serves to
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Serena Williams of the United States serves to Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

Germany's Julia Goerges returns against US player Serena
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK

Germany's Julia Goerges returns against US player Serena Williams during their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

US player Serena Williams reacts as she warms
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

US player Serena Williams reacts as she warms up before playing against Germany's Julia Goerges in their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

Germany's Julia Goerges (L) and US player Serena
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF

Germany's Julia Goerges (L) and US player Serena Williams arrive on court for their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.

Julia Goerges of Germany returns against Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

Julia Goerges of Germany returns against Serena Williams of The United States during their Ladies' Singles semi-final match on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2018 in London, England.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Julia Goerges during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

