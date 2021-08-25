Serena Williams announced on social media Wednesday morning that she is withdrawing from next week's U.S. Open due to a torn hamstring.

Williams, who has won the U.S. Open six times and has 23 Grand Slam titles, suffered the injury during Wimbledon in June.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.

"Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."