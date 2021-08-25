TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsTennis

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams returns the ball to Romania's Irina

Serena Williams returns the ball to Romania's Irina Begu during their women's singles first-round tennis match at the court Philippe Chatrier on Day 2 of the French Open on May 31, 2021. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

By Newsday Staff
Print

Serena Williams announced on social media Wednesday morning that she is withdrawing from next week's U.S. Open due to a torn hamstring.

Williams, who has won the U.S. Open six times and has 23 Grand Slam titles, suffered the injury during Wimbledon in June.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.

"Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

Rougned Odor of the Yankees celebrates his home
Yankees hold off Atlanta to run winning streak to 11
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor returns to the dugout
Return of Lindor does little for Mets in loss to Giants
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the
Lennon: Finding the sure cure for deGrom is a healthy attitude
Giants head coach Tom Coughlin speaks to the
Glauber: Coughlin reveals that his wife has incurable brain disorder
Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton delivers against the
Britton awaits more advice before shutting down his season
Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery works in the
Yanks' Montgomery a winner even without his best stuff
Didn’t find what you were looking for?