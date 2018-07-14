TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
SportsTennis

Wimbledon women's final: Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber

Print

Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams, 6-3, 6-3, in the 2018 women's Wimbledon final on Saturday in London.

Serena Williams of the United States serves to
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Serena Williams of the United States serves to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball to Serena
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball to Serena Williams of the United States during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States wipes her
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Serena Williams of the United States wipes her face after losing a point to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Couldridge

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States is dejected
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

Serena Williams of the United States is dejected after losing a point to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

New York Sports

National League All-Star Jacob deGrom throws a pitch New York’s best All-Star Game moments
Mets centerfielder Matt den Dekker makes the catch Den Dekker making an impression with his defense
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch Noah Syndergaard a winner in return to Mets
Domingo German of the New York Yankees walks Yankees can’t overcome German’s subpar outing
Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on from the Mets prospect McNeil tried out at multiple spots
Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts after sinking a Lin trade creates room for Faried, Arthur