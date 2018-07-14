Wimbledon women's final: Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams, 6-3, 6-3, in the 2018 women's Wimbledon final on Saturday in London.

Serena Williams of the United States serves to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball to Serena Williams of the United States during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Serena Williams of the United States wipes her face after losing a point to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.