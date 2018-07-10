LONDON — Seven-time champion Serena Williams advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Williams dropped her first set at this tournament as the 52nd-ranked Giorgi produced an impressive display of power and accuracy in the opener.

However, Williams lifted her intensity to level, before closing out the match to move a step closer to reclaiming the title she won in 2016.

It was the 19th consecutive match win at Wimbledon for Williams, the 2015 and 2016 champion.

The 36-year-old Williams was absent from the All England Club in 2017 due to her pregnancy, and played her first Grand Slam since giving birth at the French Open last month when she reached fourth round.

Williams, who hasn’t faced a player ranked inside the top 40 en route to the last four, will next face 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany. Goerges advanced to her first Wimbledon semifinal with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens.

Other women’s quarterfinals

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Angelique Kerber converted her seventh match point to finally get past Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the third time. The No. 11 Kerber was the highest women’s seed to reach the quarterfinals; it’s the first time since Wimbledon began seeding players in the 1920s that none of the top 10 made it to this round. She will face No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday for a berth in the final.

Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach a Wimbledon semifinal with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova. In a match that featured eight breaks of serve — four in the first five games — Ostapenko was able to elevate her game in the crucial moments. She was the aggressor throughout, hitting 33 winners to Cibulkova’s six, but also doubling her opponent’s unforced error count.