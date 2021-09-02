It was well past midnight on Wednesday when Stefanos Tsitsipas was again defending himself for taking a bathroom break, this time after losing the third set to Adrian Mannarino in their second-round match on Ashe Stadium.

Tsitsipas struck a hit a career-high 27 aces and 53 winners in his 50th win of the season, a tour high and a good example of why he is the No. 3 seed here.

But afterward he was grilled about taking an eight-minute bathroom break after beating Mannarino, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0. Mannarino seemed miffed by the move and practiced some serves but had little resistance after Tsitsipas returned.

The Ashe crowd booed Tsitsipas on his return. They were aware of criticisms leveled at him from Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev, who see his breaks as a stall tactic and influencing matches. Tsitsipas didn’t exactly deny that in questioning by reporters.

"I think that break on the third set helped me refresh myself, as I like to do," said Tsitsipas. "It's good for me to be less sweaty and feel fresh, start a new set with a fresh mindset, recalibrate myself.

"It is important. First of all, you carry less weight on you with all the sweat. You feel rejuvenated, you feel fresh, and you don't have all the sweat bothering you and coming in your face, on your fingers, everywhere all over your body. It makes you feel better.

"For me it is important to take that break. For someone else probably not. And everyone has his own time. I try and be as quick as I can. Sometimes I just need a bit more time. That's all."

Rules covering breaks are vague in regard to the amount of time and Tsitsipas has not been accused of cheating so much as violating the spirit of the game.

"I didn't break anything, any rules," Tsitsipas said. "I think there is rule for that which really doesn't specify the time that you have to spend in the bathroom. It is important to take it if you have to."

''He's not doing anything wrong," said Mannarino. "I think the rule is wrong."