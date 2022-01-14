TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsTennis

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

FILE -Chris Evert speaks during the induction ceremony

FILE -Chris Evert speaks during the induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., Saturday, July 12, 2014. Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 on ESPN.com. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family's history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don't try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz
Lennon explains his Class of 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Aaron Rodgers of the Packers looks to pass
As the playoffs begin, some NFL awards
Islanders left wing Ross Johnston sets before a
NHL suspends Isles' Johnston for three games
New York Islanders players acknowledge fans after their
Isles starting to feel at home at UBS Arena
Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets on
Jets' Berrios earns All-Pro honors
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams scores the
NFL playoffs feature a number of ex-Giants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?