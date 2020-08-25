Tennis has been a pain in the neck for Novak Djokovic this week, at least until Tuesday.

After pulling out of the doubles competition at the Western & Southern Open because of neck discomfort, and having his neck worked on after the first set of his first-round victory, Djokovic was just fine during his 6-2, 6-4 win over Tennys Sandrgren in the second round on Tuesday.

“Actually I'm pleasantly surprised with the way I recovered and felt today, just overall physically but also with the neck specifically, because that was a little bit of a concern,” Djokovic said.

The Western & Southern, moved from Cincinnati to the National Tennis Center in advance of the U.S. Open, is the restart of the ATP Tour after its pandemic shutdown the first of March. While Djokovic and his fellow pros have been training hard during the hiatus, it’s nothing like the rigors of match play.

“You know, going back four, five days, I did struggle quite a lot. I wasn't really sure how that's going to react after a first match. But it did really well,” Djokovic said. “I'm as closest to painless neck as I can be. I mean, it's maybe just 5, 10% more and that's it. I'm feeling very good. And that has positively obviously reflected on my game today.”

Djokovic is 20-0 in this COVID-19 truncated season and won his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, his eighth championship in Melbourne.

“Well, obviously this season is different, because we had a six-month hole in the calendar,” Djokovic said. “But the season has restarted and the circumstances that we just have to accept are as they are. You know, we can't change that at the moment.

“But I think in terms of the quality of tennis, in terms of opponents that I get to face, that's pretty much the same. You know, I'm treating this tournament and this restart of the season as normal as it can possibly be.”

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Aljaz Bedene. His win last year at the Western & Southern was part of a six-tournament stretch in which he reached every final, including a tough, five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the U.S. Open.

In the women’s tournament, Naomi Osaka rolled past Dayana Yastremska, 6-3, 6-1. Qualifier Jessica Pegula is into the biggest quarterfinal of her career after knocking out No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.