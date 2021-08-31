Scenes from the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return to France's Richard Gasquet during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 30, 2021.

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021.

Andy Murray of United Kingdom reacts to a lost point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

TerezaMartincova of Czech Republic returns against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021.

