TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsTennis

Great shots from the U.S. Open 2021

Print

Scenes from the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against
Credit: JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutters/JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return to France's
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ED JONES

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return to France's Richard Gasquet during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 30, 2021.

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Marie Bouzkova
Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021.

Andy Murray of United Kingdom reacts to a
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Andy Murray of United Kingdom reacts to a lost point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Tereza Martincova of Czech Republic returns against Victoria
Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

TerezaMartincova of Czech Republic returns against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021.

Richard Gasquet returns to Deniil Medvedev during the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Richard Gasquet returns to Deniil Medvedev during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Deniil Medvedev returns to Richard Gasquet during the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Deniil Medvedev returns to Richard Gasquet during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Naomi Osaka returns to Marie Bouzkova during the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Naomi Osaka returns to Marie Bouzkova during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Naomi Osaka waits for a serve from Marie
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Naomi Osaka waits for a serve from Marie Bouzkova during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Coco Gauff returns to Magda Linette during the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Coco Gauff returns to Magda Linette during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

New York Sports

Corey Kluber #28 of the New York Yankees
Kluber unravels in fourth inning; Yanks rally but lose to Angels
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels
Angels star Ohtani leaves nearly all in awe, including Yanks
A promotional photo for "Islander" a theater production
Play about suffering Isles fans sets the stage for dealing with larger issues
Jets center Connor McGovern blocks against the Dolphins
McGovern welcomes Shaq Lawson to Jets, pushes past differences aside
Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) looks on
How will Citi Field fans react when Mets take the field on Tuesday?
Bronze medalist Anastasia Pagonis of Team United States
LI's Pagonis wins second medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Didn’t find what you were looking for?