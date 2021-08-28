MEN IN PLAY

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 34

2021: 38-5 record, 4 titles

Career: 85 singles titles, 20 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Defaulted, fourth round

Aces: Can overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis by getting 21st. ... Eyeing a calendar-year Grand Slam, something last accomplished by a man in 1969. ... Exited tournament last year after being disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball after losing a game.

Matchup: Could face 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori in fourth round.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Seeded: 2

Country: Russia

Age: 25

2021: 40-10 record, 3 titles

Career: 12 titles, 0 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Lost in semifinals

Aces: First man other than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Andy Murray to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 since July 2005. ... Ability to make in-match adjustments is as strong as anyone’s in men’s tennis. ... Runner-up to Djokovic at Melbourne Park in February and to Nadal at Flushing Meadows two years ago.

Matchup: Could face 2014 champion Marin Cilic in third round.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Seeded: 3

Country: Greece

Age: 23

2021: 48-14 record, 2 titles

Career: 7 titles, 0 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Lost in 3rd Round

Aces: Made breakthrough run to first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. ... Next major was not as successful: Lost in first round at Wimbledon to Frances Tiafoe. ... Only 3-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Matchup: Faces three-time major champion Andy Murray in first round.

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Seeded: 4

Country: Germany

Age: 24

2021: 38-11 record, 4 titles

Career: 17 titles, 0 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Runner-up

Aces: Won fifth Masters 1000 title at Cincinnati. ... Blew a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 U.S. Open final before losing in a fifth-set tiebreaker. (Thiem is not entered this year because of a wrist injury).

Matchup: Faces big-serving American Sam Querrey in the first round.

MATTEO BERRETTINI

Seeded: 6

Country: Italy

Age: 25

2021: 33-8, 2 titles

Career: 5 titles, 0 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Lost in fourth round

Aces: Made first major final at Wimbledon before losing to Djokovic. ... Has a classic big-hitting game built on booming serves and forehands.

Matchup: Could have a rematch against Djokovic in quarterfinals.

WOMEN IN PLAY

ASHLEIGH BARTY

Seeded: 1

Country: Australia

Age: 25

2021: 40-7, 5 titles

Career: 13 titles, 2 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: DNP

Aces: Sat out last year’s U.S. Open because of the pandemic. ... Won second major trophy at Wimbledon. ... Won hard-court title at Cincinnati. ... 14-1 vs. top 20 this season. ... Leads tour in match wins and final appearances (6 in 12 events).

Matchup: Could face 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady in fourth round.

ARYNA SABALENKA

Seeded: 2

Country: Belarus

Age: 23

2021: 38-14, 2 titles

Career: 10 titles, 0 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Lost in second round.

Aces: Never past fourth round at any Slam until her run to the semifinals at the All England Club in July. ... Her powerful game — via serve and groundstrokes — should make her a contender on hard courts. But her career record at the U.S. Open is just 5-3. ... Third on tour in 2021 with 286 aces, but also has most double-faults, 245.

Matchup: Could face 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins in the third round.

NAOMI OSAKA

Seeded: 3

Country: Japan

Age: 23

2021: 17-5, 1 title

Career: 7 titles, 4 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: Won

Aces: Returns to Grand Slam action for the first time since pulling out before second round of French Open for a mental health break. ... 4-0 in Grand Slam finals — the first woman to begin a career that way since Monica Seles 30 years ago — and 12-0 in quarterfinals, semifinals and title matches at majors.

Matchup: Could face 17-year-old American Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

BARBORA KREJCIKOVA

Seeded: 8

Country: Czech Republic

Age: 25

2021: 39-12, 3 titles

Career: 3 titles, 1 Grand Slam

2020 U.S. Open: DNP

Aces: Makes U.S. Open main-draw debut. ... Won singles and doubles titles at the French Open in June and Tokyo Olympic gold in doubles in August. ... Only has six singles appearances at majors.

Matchup: Could meet No. 9 Garbine Muguruza or No. 18 Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

SIMONA HALEP

Seeded: 12

Country: Romania

Age: 29

2021: 12-6, 0 titles

Career: 22 titles, 2 Grand Slams

2020 U.S. Open: DNP

Aces: Game keeps developing, built on strong backhand and big serve. ... Got COVID-19 this year. Question: Can she avoid early stumble? Only first-round Slam exit so far came in New York in 2020.

Matchup: Could face 2017 U.S.Open champion Sloane Stephens or 2017 runner-up Madison Keys in the second round.