SportsTennis

U.S. Open women's final: Emma Raducanu vs. Leylah Fernandez

Scenes from the U.S. Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, setting up to hit a
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez sets up to hit a forehand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, hitting a backhand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez hits a backhand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, serving in the first set
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez serves in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, hitting a backhand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez hits a backhand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, frustrated with her play in
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez reacts in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu, GBR, serving in the first set
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu serves in the first set against Leylah Fernandez during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu, GBR, pumps her fist after winning
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu pumps her fist after winning a point in the first against Leylah Fernandez during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, Emma Raducanu, GBR, during their
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez returns against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, reacts after her ball rolled
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez reacts after her ball rolled over the net in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, hitting a forehand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez hits a forehand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, hitting a forehand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez hits a forehand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, setting up to hit a
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez sets up to hit a forehand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, hitting a backhand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez hits a backhand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu, GBR, hitting a forehand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in the first set against Leylah Fernandez during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Leylah Fernandez CAN, hitting a backhand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Leylah Fernandez hits a backhand in the first set against Emma Raducanu during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in the first
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in the first set against Leylah Fernandez during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu, GBR, hitting a forehand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in the first set against Leylah Fernandez during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu hugs her trophy in disbelief after
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu hugs her trophy in disbelief after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu, GBR, hugging her trophy in disbelief
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu hugs her trophy in disbelief after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Emma Raducanu, GBR, hitting a forehand in the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in the first set against Leylah Fernandez CAN, during the U.S. Open women's final at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

