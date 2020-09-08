Alexander Zverev looks ready to make his big move.

The 23-year-old, known as Sascha, has been dancing around the upper reaches of tennis for the last three years without being able to break through to the very top.

But there may be no better opportunity than this U.S. Open. With Rafael Nadal opting not to defend his title because of the pandemic, with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defaulted from the tournament for hitting an errant ball that struck a line judge in the throat, the time is now.

Zverev advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday with a hard-won victory over Borna Coric, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He is the first German man to reach the Open semis since 1995, when Boris Becker lost a thrilling four-setter to Andre Agassi. The last German finalist was Michael Stich in 1994, the last champion Becker in 1989. Now another German has a look.

“I got more experience and maybe a little bit more calmer in Grand Slams than I have been in the past,” said Zverev, the fifth seed. “It's the toughest level in our sport, and I feel you have to play at your best, to be at your best to have a chance. I'm in the semifinals, but like I said, I feel like I can still improve a few more things and that only gives me confidence.”

A key point of the match against Coric, who had a 3-1 record against Zverev, came in the third set when Zverev was down 5-6, 15-30 on his serve with Coric two points from taking a two sets to one lead. Coric played a short ball that the 6-5 Zverev sprinted for, reached, and shoveled past Coric down the line for a winner. Zverev served out the game and won the tiebreak.