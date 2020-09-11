For two sets, it appeared Alexander Zverev was going nowhere fast despite owning one of the most powerful serves in tennis. But Zverev decided to get more aggressive with his first serve, found his rhythm and rode it to a stunning 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta to reach his first Grand Slam final in the U.S. Open Friday evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match lasted three hours and 23 minutes.

After going down two sets, Zverev said, “I’m supposed to be the favorite, and I’m down two sets to love. I knew I had to play better. This is the first time I came back from being down two-love.

“I had to be more aggressive with my first serve. I wasn’t winning many second-serve points.”

The second men’s semifinal on Friday pitted second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria against third-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia. No matter the outcome, the U.S. Open was assured of crowning a first-time major champion because of the earlier default of top-seeded Novak Djokovic in a fourth-round match against Carreno Busta that meant all four semifinalists were in prime position to win their first major.

Carreno Busta actually was up a break at 6-5 and preparing to serve for the first set when Djokovic inadvertently hit a ball into the throat of a female linesperson and was defaulted for his reckless display of temper. That opened the door for the 20th-seeded Carreno Busta, and he made the most of it early on.

Reflecting on that incident before his semifinal against the fifth-seeded Zverev, Carreno Busta said, “It was a tough moment for Novak, for me, for the tennis, for everybody, no? I think the rule is the rule. Of course, it was unlucky, Novak hitting the ball in the line umpire…You try to don’t do these kind of things.”

Carreno Busta jumped out to an early two-set lead, breaking Zverev’s wayward serve twice in the opening set and three times in the second set. Zverev had trouble getting his powerful first serve in and then struggled to win points on his second serve as Carreno Busta controlled him from the baseline.

Zverev never had come back after losing the first two sets and had showed no signs of making a turnaround. But before the semifinal, he expressed belief in his ability to become a major champion, saying, “You’ve got to be able to handle it. You’ve got to learn with it. For me, it was always about the big moments in big tournaments.”

Zverev proved he could rise to the big occasion. He broke Carreno Busta in the third game of the second set, lost his serve in the next game, but immediately broke back and served out a 6-3 win.

Early in the fourth set, the two players exchanged breaks, but Zverev took control with a great forehand volley to break and go up 4-3 on his way to a 6-4 f win to even the match. Carreno Busta called for a trainer and received treatment for his back before starting the fifth set.

But before he knew it, Carreno Busta went down 15-40 on his serve in the first game of the final set and was broken immediately when he netted a forehand return. Suddenly, it was Carreno Busta who was in a downward spiral and Zverev who was coming on strong.

Zverev’s serve grew increasingly dominant, reaching a top-end speed of 136 miles per hour and even 130 on a second serve that gave him a 4-2 lead in the fifth set. Zverev won 15 of 18 first-serve-points before breaking Carreno Busta again in the final game to wrap up the amazing comeback victory.