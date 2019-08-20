TODAY'S PAPER
American teen Anisimova out of US Open after father's death

FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file

FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, Amanda Anisimova plays a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. American teenager Amanda Anisimova's representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father. A statement from her family issued Tuesday, Aug. 20, 29019, says they are "shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father." Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK -  American teenager Amanda Anisimova's representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father.

A statement from her family members issued Tuesday says they are "shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father."

Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin.

She is an up-and-coming star in women's tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17. She upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.

Anisimova is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.

The year's last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

By The Associated Press

