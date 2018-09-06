Cannon Kingsley’s run in the U.S. Open junior tournament came to an end on Thursday. Kingsley, of Northport, was beaten by Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

Kingsley was up a set and a break in the second set when Musetti appeared to be suffering from the heat. The start of junior play had been suspended at the start for more than three hours under the Open’s extreme heat policy. Musetti called for the trainer trailing 1-2 in in the second set, and after a consultation he continued. Kingsley went up 3-1 and had two break points in the fifth game, which he couldn’t convert. From there he never won another game.

“He was looking pretty tired. I was up a break and he took a medical timeout and regrouped,” Kingsley said. “He started playing like 100 times better. He started making every ball. He didn’t do anything with the ball, but he made me play every ball. Basically he just outlasted me.”

This has been a banner season for Kingsley, who has played in the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open juniors, plus he won a major clay court tournament in Santa Croce, Italy.

Lea Ma of Dix Hills was trailing No. 3 seed Xiyu Wang of China, 6-1, 4-0 when the third-round match was suspended because of light rain at 6:15 and will resume on Friday. Ma also played in the French and Wimbledon juniors and won an event in Germany.