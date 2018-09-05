Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

SportsTennisUS Open

Celebrities at the 2018 U.S. Open

See some of the famous faces watching the famous tennis players compete at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and her husband
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and her husband Nick Jonas (R) watch Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018.

Bella Hadid, wearing glasses, and Gigi Hadid attend
Photo Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP / Greg Allen

Bella Hadid, wearing glasses, and Gigi Hadid attend the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in New York.

Bella Hadid, left, and Gigi Hadid attend the
Photo Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP / Greg Allen

Bella Hadid, left, and Gigi Hadid attend the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in New York.

Michael Keaton (bottom) and British actress Sophie Turner
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton (bottom) and British actress Sophie Turner watch Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas watch Rafael Nadal
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas watch Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018.

Ben Stiller watches Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ

Ben Stiller watches Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 4, 2018.

Actor Damian Lewis attends Day Four of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

Actor Damian Lewis attends Day Four of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2018.

Katie Couric attends opening night on Day One
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Katie Couric attends opening night on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018.

Gladys Knight attends Day One of the 2018
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

Gladys Knight attends Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018.

Colin Kaepernick, left and Eric Reid look watch
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Colin Kaepernick, left and Eric Reid look watch Serena Williams play Venus Williams during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Actress Frida Pinto watches as Serena Williams play
Photo Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Frida Pinto watches as Serena Williams play Kaia Kanepi at the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Sept. 2, 2018.

British Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue magazine Anna Wintour
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ

British Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue magazine Anna Wintour (2ndR) and Mirka Federer (L) watch the 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Australia's John Millman at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2018.

Colin Kaepernick watches as Serena Williams plays Venus
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Colin Kaepernick watches as Serena Williams plays Venus Williams during the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2018.

Former US President Bill Clinton (R) shakes hands
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ

Former US President Bill Clinton (R) shakes hands and poses for a selfie with an attendee as they watch the 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Australia's John Millman at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2018.

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner (R) watch
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner (R) watch Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2018.

Singer Jimmy Buffet laughs as he watches Rafael
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Singer Jimmy Buffet laughs as he watches Rafael Nadal of Spain against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during Day 7 of the 2018 US Open Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 2, 2018.

Former President of The United States, Bill Clinton
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Pantling

Former President of The United States, Bill Clinton watches on during the men's singles fourth round match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and John Millman of Australia on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018.

NBA coach Steve Kerr watches on during the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

NBA coach Steve Kerr watches on during the men's singles fourth round match between John Millman of Australia and Roger Federer of Switzerland on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (R) and his wife
Photo Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (R) and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness (L) watch as Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan plays Roger Federer of Switzerland on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2018.

Mike Tyson watches Serena Williams play Magda Linette
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DON EMMERT

Mike Tyson watches Serena Williams play Magda Linette at the U.S. Open on Aug. 27, 2018.

Former President of The United States, Bill Clinton
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

Former President of The United States, Bill Clinton watches on during the men's singles fourth round match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and John Millman of Australia on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018.

