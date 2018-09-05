Celebrities at the 2018 U.S. Open

See some of the famous faces watching the famous tennis players compete at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and her husband Nick Jonas (R) watch Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018.

Bella Hadid, wearing glasses, and Gigi Hadid attend the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in New York.

Michael Keaton (bottom) and British actress Sophie Turner watch Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas watch Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018.

Ben Stiller watches Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 4, 2018.

Actor Damian Lewis attends Day Four of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2018.

Katie Couric attends opening night on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018.

Gladys Knight attends Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018.

Colin Kaepernick, left and Eric Reid look watch Serena Williams play Venus Williams during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Actress Frida Pinto watches as Serena Williams play Kaia Kanepi at the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Sept. 2, 2018.

British Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue magazine Anna Wintour (2ndR) and Mirka Federer (L) watch the 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Australia's John Millman at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2018.

Colin Kaepernick watches as Serena Williams plays Venus Williams during the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2018.

Former US President Bill Clinton (R) shakes hands and poses for a selfie with an attendee as they watch the 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Australia's John Millman at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2018.

Singer Jimmy Buffet laughs as he watches Rafael Nadal of Spain against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during Day 7 of the 2018 US Open Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 2, 2018.

Former President of The United States, Bill Clinton watches on during the men's singles fourth round match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and John Millman of Australia on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018.

NBA coach Steve Kerr watches on during the men's singles fourth round match between John Millman of Australia and Roger Federer of Switzerland on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (R) and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness (L) watch as Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan plays Roger Federer of Switzerland on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2018.

Mike Tyson watches Serena Williams play Magda Linette at the U.S. Open on Aug. 27, 2018.