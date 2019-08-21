TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
SEARCH
84° Good Evening
SportsTennisUS Open

Defending champs Osaka, Djokovic are No. 1 seeds for US Open

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, tosses the ball on

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, tosses the ball on a serve to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open.

Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year's final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Williams was given the No. 8 seed Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up who just won the Western & Southern Open, rounds out the top 10 seeds.

Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4 and surging Daniil Medvedev, who won the title outside Cincinnati last week in what was his third straight tournament reaching the final, is fifth.

The draw will be held Thursday and main-draw play begins Monday.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss looks on against the Isles' Greiss hoping to form bond with Varlamov
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield at Lucas Oil Baker Mayfield reaches out to Giants QB Jones
Tanner Glass of the Rangers celebrates a goal Ex-Ranger Glass rejoins team as part of hockey ops staff
The Elmont Station, as seen in this rendering, LIRR Elmont station projected to be ready in 2022
Domingo German, right, gets a visit from catcher German not up to snuff as A's breeze past Yankees
Mets rightfielder Michael Conforto watches the flight of Mets offense breaks out to back Matz, beat Indians
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search