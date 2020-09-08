The first time Jennifer Brady played on Ashe Stadium Court was in the 2017 U.S. Open against Karolina Pliskova, who took 46 minutes to dispatch Brady in two sets of the fourth-round match. Brady won one game.

On Tuesday, in her second visit to Ashe, a completely different Brady took 69 minutes to dispatch Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win. That booked her a spot in the semifinals, her first in a Grand Slam. In 2017 that seemed way far away for the 25-year-old American.

Yet here she is, tactically and physically light years ahead of where she was in 2017 with a racket bag full of confidence and the racket control of a contender.

What’s the difference?

“Three years,” Brady said. “Three years can make a huge difference. I think I have matured. I definitely have gotten a lot fitter, I feel a lot stronger out on court, have a lot more confidence in myself and my game. I know what I'm doing out there. I believe in myself, my game, that I'm good enough to win matches and to be at this level and to be where I am today.”

Putintseva beat Brady twice in 2018, but Brady pretty much owned Tuesday's match from the beginning. Her powerful first serve combined with superb placement gave her the opening edge in the majority of points over a player who had broken the most serves in the women’s draw coming into the match (24).

Brady broke Putintseva on her first two service games, got broken herself, but confidently marched on to the first set. Brady broke Putintseva again in the opening game of the second set, got broken in the fourth game, then broke right back and continued the march right into the semis.

Brady gives immense credit to signing on with German coach Michael Geserer last fall, a relationship that came right out of the blue.

As Geserer described it earlier in the tournament, he got a What’sApp message from Billy Heiser, the coach of Alison Riske and someone he knew in name only, asking if he would be interested in coaching Jennifer Brady, someone he knew in name only. This was in late September when Brady was trying to qualify for the China Open in Beijing.

After a phone conversation with Brady and reviewing her game on YouTube videos, Geserer hopped a plane for the eight-hour flight from Munich to Beijing, and two hours after landing was on a bus with her to the practice courts.

She won two qualifying matches, then beat three strong opponents in the main draw before losing to Bianca Andreescu, the defending U.S. Open champion who chose to opt out of the tournament this year because of the pandemic.

“I liked her heart. She was very intense and was fighting,” Geserer said. “Definitely worth working with and spending time with.”

Brady went to Germany in the offseason and Geserer introduced her to fitness trainer Daniel Pohl. Geserer worked on her game and her mindset, Pohl worked on her fitness and agility. “She committed straight away,”Geserer said. “We all worked out a plan and that is why we are here now.”

Geserer’s confidence in Brady is being validated this year, which includes her first WTA tournament title at Lexington in August.

How much confidence did she gain from Geserer?

‘I would say all of it,” Brady said. “And my trainer, getting me a lot fitter, stronger. And then also knowing what to do with my game . . . having a clear game plan on every single match that I go out there and I know what I have to do in order to win the match, having good execution and, yeah, just playing within myself but playing aggressive tennis.”